Ujjain: 15mm ‘unseasonal’ rain cheers denizens disappoints farmers

A girl passing through Chamunda Mata Mandir Chouraha amid downpours in Ujjain on Friday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fluctuating weather conditions causes unseasonal rain in the district on Friday. Over 15mm of rain accompanied with thunder and high speed wind was recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 5pm on Friday. The rain turned weather pleasant much to the joy of city residents. Farmers, however, rued the rain as it destroyed seasonal crops in the rural belt.

April is generally quite hot with day temperature often crossing the 40-degree mark. However, this year the weather is different. Unseasonal rains and storms caused by western disturbance have kept the temperature under check.

Fluctuating weather conditions have led to rains and thunderstorms this year. It rained twice on Thursday night. Strong winds began at 1am and was soon followed by heavy rain with thunder and lightning which continued for an hour. There were also reports of hailstorm.

Due to late night rains, many roads of the city were waterlogged. Agriculture produce procured by traders that was kept in the open in Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi too got wet.

According to information from Government Jiwaji Observatory, 5mm rain was recorded in Ujjain tehsil on Thursday night. Likewise, 9.5 mm rainfall was recorded till 5 pm on Friday. Western disturbance and the cyclone formation in the Arabian Sea have created such weather conditions in April. Night and day temperatures too have dropped due to rain on two consecutive evenings.

The minimum temperature on Thursday night was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature that was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday dropped to 33.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Due to this, people got relief from the heat and felt a slight chill in the morning and evening hours. According to meteorologists, strong wind may blow amid possibility of a fall in temperature in coming days.

Late night strong winds caused power failure in many areas. Tree branches fell on power line disrupting the supply. Power supply could not be restored till morning in rural feeder for colonies outside the city limits.

Farmers hand over a memorandum to a local officer. |

FARMERS DEMAND SURVEY & COMPENSATION

Distressed farmers reached collector’s office under the leadership of former District Central Cooperative Bank administrator Ajit Singh after crop damage caused by hailstorm and heavy rains. Handing over the memorandum, they demanded relief and insurance amount at the earliest after quick survey. Singh said that heavy rains and hailstorm in Badalkhedi, Hamirkhedi, Jhirolia, Neelkanth, Kasa and other villages of Ujjain tehsil, caused 100% damage to crops like onion, fenugreek, moong and coriander.

A tree fell on the Fatehabad-Ujjain section of Western Railways in Ujjain on Friday. |

ALERT RUNNING STAFF SAVED GOODS TRAIN FROM MISHAP

Alert running staff of a goods train averted a mishap on Friday. According to Kamlesh Kushwaha of All India Loco Running Staff Association, loco pilot Anand Singh Meena and assistant Yogesh Chawla (headquarters at Ujjain) were bringing goods train from Fatehabad to Ujjain. They saw a big tree on the tracks at 02/07 km. They immediately stopped the train and informed the control unit.

Lightning claims woman’s life, granddaughter seriously injured

A woman died on the spot, while her grand-daughter was seriously injured after being struck by lightning while grazing goats on Friday afternoon.

Nanakheda police said that Kamlabai (40) and 13-year-old Kavita, of Navakheda village on Indore Road had gone to graze goats when the lightning struck forest near Juna Ninora Kshipra. Kamlabai died on the spot and Kavita suffered serious injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Sources said that two more children had gone to graze goats along with Kamlabai and Kavita. As rain arrived, the two kids took shelter in a hut. Kamlabai and Kavita started returning to village when the incident occurred.