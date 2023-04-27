Ujjain: Complete Smart City work by July, says Minister Mohan Yadav

Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav and officials during the inspection of auditorium in Ujjain on Thursday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered officials to complete ongoing construction work under Smart City and other projects by the end of July. He also directed officials to ensure quality work.

He was speaking in a meeting at Circuit House to discuss ongoing construction of Maharajwada, Triveni Museum, Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth, Tara Mandal and Snake Park.

After the meeting, the minister inspected up-gradation work of Tara Mandal along with collector Kumar Purushottam and administrative officials.

Later, he viewed ongoing construction works at Reptile Conservation and Research Centre located in Mahananda Nagar behind the planetarium.

Under the integrated development plan, auditorium, training centre, snake interpretation centre, reptile science laboratory, multimedia library and reptile house are being constructed.

After inspecting the ongoing construction works in Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth and Archaeological Museum, the minister issued guidelines to concerned officer.

The current building of the museum is dilapidated, so the work of renovation and up-gradation has been undertaken under the Smart City. Vikramaditya’s seal, coins, currency, stamp and picture exhibition and books of Raja Bhoj and his contemporary sages would be on display in the new building. Besides, construction of grand library, auditorium for film festivals, meeting hall, antic gallery, Mahakal gallery, Vikramaditya gallery, Shiv gallery and Vaishnav gallery too is under consideration. Work would be done to upgrade/renovate it and establish a new gallery to display artefacts. The work order has been issued by Ujjain Smart City to M/s Doshi Consultant Pvt Ltd.