Ujjain: Now, uninterrupted power supply at Mahakal Mandir & Mahakal Lok

Mayor and municipal commissioner switching-on a button to inaugurate a new sub-station at Mahakal Mandir in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh inaugurated 630 KVA SCADA compactable compact substation, electronic panel for electricity supply under the second phase of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok here on Wednesday.

Ujjain Smart City executive engineer Palash Sharma said that to maintain uninterrupted power supply in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok, a 630 KVA substation was set-up by Smart City through which direct underground power supply would be made at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok.

Two panels of 630 KVA with 1260 KVA capacity have been installed. Power supply would not be affected in case of fault and strong wind or storm.

There was only one compact substation of 315 KVA in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, which was installed during Simhastha Fair in 2016. Keeping in view the construction work in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and increase in capacity of electrical load, new compactable was needed, so a substation of 630 KVA was prepared. Along with this, EPSC power panels of 125 KVA capacity too has been installed to maintain the power factor and prevent any fault. Remote sensors have also been used for this.