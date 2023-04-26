Ujjain: Seal hotels operating sans fire NOC, directs UMC commissioner

Municipal commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh during surprise inspection of hotels to check compliance with safety norms in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh along with municipal officials inspected various areas of the city to check the cleanliness status. The municipal officials also inspected hotels in the city to check compliance with fire safety norms and other civic rules on Monday. Directions were issued to seal the hotels which were operating sans the fire NOC.

Singh with his team carried out surprise inspection at Koyala Phatak, Nijatpura, Kotwali, Bada Sarafa, Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir, Patni Bazaar, Gudri Chouraha, Mahakal area and Begam Bagh area on Tuesday. While inspecting the hotels located in Mahakal and Begam Bagh area, the commissioner found that many hotels were operating without fire NOCs. On being asked the hotel operators failed to produce the required certificate, besides, they had also not put up the tariff list at the reception. It was found that the guests were being charged arbitrarily.

The commissioner expressing his displeasure directed the officers to seal the hotel which did not have the fire NOC.

He directed to check all the hotels in the area around the Mahakal temple for fire NOC and to check whether the rate list was posted at the reception or not.

Action should be taken against the concerned hotel operator for not getting the Fire NOC and charging more tariff than mentioned in the rate card, said the commissioner.

During the inspection, it was seen that the cleaning of drains was not done properly at almost all the places. It was found that many shopkeepers had covered the drain and encroached upon the area. They were found using it as part of their shop, thus making it difficult for the sanitation staff to clean it.

Commissioner directed to remove all such encroachments and maintain the cleanliness. The anti-encroachment flying squad was also present during the inspection and wherever they sighted any encroachment, or any banner/hoarding defacing roads and intersections, they immediately cleared it.

The commissioner directed officials to keep checking the major intersections and roads. If again any encroachment or placing of banner/flex is seen, then along with the fine, the material should also be confiscated, he directed the official.

15 DAYS TIME GIVEN FOR FIRE NOC

Meanwhile, fire department in-charge Rajat Mehta held a meeting with the officials and discussed fire safety at hotels, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and Manglik Bhawans in the city. He directed that notices should be issued to hotels, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, Manglik Bhawan and also the establishments whose NOC is to be renewed.

The NOCs should be renewed on time, said Mehta. The officials were asked to check if fire safety devices were installed in the establishments, were they being audited at the stipulated time or not. He directed to initiate strict action against the concerned if NOC was not submitted after 15 days.