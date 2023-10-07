Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Parks & Tree Authority Warns To Remove Ads From Trees In 3 Days Or Face Action

NMMC headquarters | File Photo

The Parks and Tree Authority of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued an appeal to remove posters, banners, and advertisements affixed to trees within three days, as they are causing harm to the trees and defacing the city's beauty. The civic body has also warned of taking strict action, including registering an FIR at the nearest police station.

Ads on trees is harmful

A significant number of trees have been planted in the NMMC area. As part of their marketing strategies, businesses attach advertisements to roadside trees mainly by nailing them to promote their services. These advertisements take the form of posters and stickers. However, this practice results in damage to the trees and detracts from the city's aesthetics, causing inconvenience to motorists.

The Parks Department and Tree Authority kindly requested the prompt removal of materials and advertisements affixed to trees within three days from the date of this public appeal. The notice emphasizes that any advertisements discovered after this grace period, or any further nailing of posters, murals, or advertisements on the trees, will lead to a case being filed at the nearest police station under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

