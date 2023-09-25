Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Morbe Dam Overflows After Gap Of 1 Year

Morbe Dam | File

Following good rainfall on Saturday, the Morbe Dam of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) overflowed in the wee hours of Sunday. Two gates of the dam were opened by 15 cm and around 675 cusecs of water were released.

After a gap of one year, it overflowed and now the city will get an uninterrupted water supply till the next monsoon arrives.

2 gates have been opened to release excess water

The catchment area of the dam received around 3540.00 mm to date and on September 23, around 122 mm of rainfall was recorded. By around 1:30 am, the dam filled to its capacity and two gates were opened to release excess water.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar expressed his happiness saying that this is a great gift to Navi Mumbaikars during Ganeshotsav. Keeping in mind the water condition in the surrounding cities and the importance of drinking water, it is appealed to use only the required amount of water.

