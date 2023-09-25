 Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Morbe Dam Overflows After Gap Of 1 Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC’s Morbe Dam Overflows After Gap Of 1 Year

Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Morbe Dam Overflows After Gap Of 1 Year

Two gates of the dam were opened by 15 cm and around 675 cusecs of water were released. The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar expressed his happiness saying that this is a great gift to Navi Mumbaikars during Ganeshotsav.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Morbe Dam | File

Following good rainfall on Saturday, the Morbe Dam of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) overflowed in the wee hours of Sunday. Two gates of the dam were opened by 15 cm and around 675 cusecs of water were released.

After a gap of one year, it overflowed and now the city will get an uninterrupted water supply till the next monsoon arrives.

2 gates have been opened to release excess water

The catchment area of the dam received around 3540.00 mm to date and on September 23, around 122 mm of rainfall was recorded. By around 1:30 am, the dam filled to its capacity and two gates were opened to release excess water.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar expressed his happiness saying that this is a great gift to Navi Mumbaikars during Ganeshotsav. Keeping in mind the water condition in the surrounding cities and the importance of drinking water, it is appealed to use only the required amount of water.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Decline in Trend of Immersing Ganesh Idols in Artificial Ponds
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ's Eco Ganesha 2023 Day 1: Check Out Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper

FPJ's Eco Ganesha 2023 Day 1: Check Out Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper

Navi Mumbai: 13,495 Ganpati Idols Immersed On 5th Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi In PMC Area

Navi Mumbai: 13,495 Ganpati Idols Immersed On 5th Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi In PMC Area

Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue...

Bombay HC To Hear Fresh Plea Challenging Renaming Of Aurangabad, Osmanabad Districts & Revenue...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar Joins Ganesh Idol Immersion At Vashi (See Pics)

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar Joins Ganesh Idol Immersion At Vashi (See Pics)

Navi Mumbai: Raigad Zilla Parishad Urdu School In Wadghar Holds 'Plastic Free' Campaign

Navi Mumbai: Raigad Zilla Parishad Urdu School In Wadghar Holds 'Plastic Free' Campaign