e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on October 3

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on October 3

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai's civic body to hold next Lokshahi Day on October 3 | File

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will hold the monthly Lokshahi Din on October 3, 2022. Those who have submitted their applications in the prescribed format by September 19 will be heard. The complaint or statement mentioned in the application should be of a personal nature.

The applicant must have submitted their complaints to the concerned ward office and the respective department before placing their applications for Lokshahi Day.

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted. Similarly, applications that are not in the prescribed format and which are not attached with the required documents will not be accepted. Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on October 3

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold the Lokshahi Day on October 3

Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024: Deputy CM Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai international airport will be operational in 2024: Deputy CM Fadnavis

Thane: One-month-old baby girl injured after monkey tries to snatch her from her mother

Thane: One-month-old baby girl injured after monkey tries to snatch her from her mother

Mumbai: City's oldest Durga pandal enters 93rd year of celebrations with ‘nutan alo’

Mumbai: City's oldest Durga pandal enters 93rd year of celebrations with ‘nutan alo’

Thane: Man held for killing live-in partner over drinking habit

Thane: Man held for killing live-in partner over drinking habit