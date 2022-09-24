Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct women's health checkup during Navratri

Pixabay

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) health department will conduct a women’s health campaign during the 10 days of Navratri festival (September 26 to October 5). The campaign has been called Mother Safe, Family Safe. Comprehensive checks of women above 18 years of age in the Navi Mumbai area will be conducted.

The purpose of the campaign is to provide health screening, and preventive and curative health facilities to all women - mothers, pregnant women and those above 18 years of age. Health counseling will also be provided during the period.

For the campaign, Asha, Anganwadi workers and health workers will go door-to-door to provide information about the camps and available facilities so that maximum women can benefit. Meetings will be planned at various places across the city. Pamphlets, banners and hoardings will be put up for public awareness.