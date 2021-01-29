Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct pre-Cleanliness Survey from February 8

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a pre-Cleanliness Survey from February 8 itself to check the preparedness for the annual Cleanliness Survey to be conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA). The civic body is eyeing on rank one in the Cleanliness Survey 2021.
Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of assistant commissioners of all wards where officials from the Solid Waste Management department and others were also present.
Bangar directed to expedite survey related work by February 7. He said that he would take a review meeting from February 1 to February 5 of all wards regarding works done for the survey work.
Meanwhile, Bangar directed officials to focus on waste segregation at source in housing societies. “Housing societies generating waste over 50 kgs per day need to process waste within the premises,” said Bangar. For this, Bangar directed to appoint teams of officials from the ward level and assign them the responsibility of monitoring waste management in their respective areas.
In addition, he also asked to take punitive action against the use of banned plastics. He also asked to form a special vigilance team at the headquarters level to monitor the plastic ban.
While directing that major beautification works of the city should be completed by January 31, he also instructed the engineering department to pay special attention to the beautification of villages and slum areas. He also asked to focus on the cleanliness of public and community toilets. He asked to direct the concerned contractors and caretakers to ensure that the toilets are kept clean and visible on a regular basis.
In the previous survey, NMMC ranked third in the country and first in the state. The city also declared as open defecation free and received five-star in garbage-free city.
