Navi Mumbai: NMMC to conduct pre-Cleanliness Survey from February 8

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a pre-Cleanliness Survey from February 8 itself to check the preparedness for the annual Cleanliness Survey to be conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA). The civic body is eyeing on rank one in the Cleanliness Survey 2021.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of assistant commissioners of all wards where officials from the Solid Waste Management department and others were also present.

Bangar directed to expedite survey related work by February 7. He said that he would take a review meeting from February 1 to February 5 of all wards regarding works done for the survey work.