Navi Mumbai: NMMC Takes Administrative Action Against 2 Principals Over Irregularities In Teachers' Recruitment

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Education Department has recently conducted teacher recruitment (NMMC Teacher Recruitment) on an hourly basis. Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department, Dattatray Ghanwat, informed that Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has ordered a departmental inquiry into two principals regarding irregularities in this case.

In July, the Education Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) concluded the recruitment of teachers on a contract basis. The process began last month, and senior civic officials have reported that out of the 183 teaching positions, 178 teachers have been successfully recruited.

NMMC's teachers' recruitment

These teachers have been appointed on a contract basis and will be remunerated on an hourly basis. They will be assigned to NMMC's 53 primary and 23 secondary schools across the city.

However, the education department discovered that the in-charge principal of School Number 106 in Koparkhairane had allegedly tampered with the recruitment documents to favor his wife. A complaint regarding this matter had also been received by the education department. Furthermore, another headmistress was found to be cooperating with the accused individuals. Consequently, the civic administration issued a notice to both of them and ordered them to provide an explanation.

The explanations submitted by them were deemed unsatisfactory. As a result, the civic chief, Rajesh Narvekar, has ordered administrative action against them.

