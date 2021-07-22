Navi Mumbai: NMMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination for July 23 in wake of 'extremely heavy rainfall'

In the view of heavy rainfall predicted in Navi Mumbai and other areas, the municipal corporation of Navi Mumbai has cancelled vaccination drive for July 23. The NMMC issued a notice saying that due to heavy rains the vaccination drive has been supended for July 23, Friday.

On Thursday, waterlogging at several places across Navi Mumbai has been reported.

A few places in Vashi and Panvel saw waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.