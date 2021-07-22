Navi Mumbai: NMMC suspends COVID-19 vaccination for July 23 in wake of 'extremely heavy rainfall'

In the view of heavy rainfall predicted in Navi Mumbai and other areas, the municipal corporation of Navi Mumbai has cancelled vaccination drive for July 23. The NMMC issued a notice saying that due to heavy rains the vaccination drive has been supended for July 23, Friday.
On Thursday, waterlogging at several places across Navi Mumbai has been reported.
A few places in Vashi and Panvel saw waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Wednesday issued an orange alert for Navi Mumbai and Thane.
"Intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places," the IMD, Mumbai said.
Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city. With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.
Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway informed that due to waterlogging on tracks owing to heavy rains, Mumbai local train service between Umbermali railway station and Kasara was halted.
It stated that the train service between Igatpuria and Khardi was temporarily stopped due to waterlogging.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)