Navi Mumbai: NMMC stresses waste segregation at sources, seeks citizen participation

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar held a meeting of officials from Solid Waste Management Department | File

Navi Mumbai: In order to achieve 100% waste segregated at the source under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction, the municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar stressed citizen participation. The civic chief said dry, wet and hazardous waste must be segregated before handing over the civic garbage collection vehicles.

Early this week, Bangar held a meeting of officials from Solid Waste Management and other departments and directed them to pay close attention to it.

“Citizens now understand that segregated waste helps the sanitation workers during the collection. If they do not segregate the waste, there is an additional burden on sanitation workers,” said Bangar.

He suggested that more effective action should be taken to emphasize waste segregation.

The commissioner informed that the waste segregated by the citizens is being scientifically processed at the solid waste management project site and it is also being improved using new technology.

In this, more detailed segregation of dry waste in the material recovery facility will be starting in the next fortnight and necessary action will be taken promptly to achieve a higher level by continuously improving the waste classification.

