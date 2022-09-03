Navi Mumbai traffic police take actions against 1583 motorists | MAHESH VISHWAKARMA

In a special drive, the Navi Mumbai traffic police took actions against 1583 motorists for either not following the traffic guidelines or driving under the influence of alcohol on September 2. The traffic department said that a similar drive will be conducted in the days to come.

The 16 traffic units of Navi Mumbai traffic police conducted the drive on September 2 across the city and fined a total of 1583 motorists, of which 60 were driving the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. "When they were checked with a breath analyzer machine, 60 of them were found to be under the influence of alcohol," said an official from the traffic department.

According to an official, during the festival, police have deputed additional personnel, including traffic police, to ensure law and order, including the smooth flow of traffic.