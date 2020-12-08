Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts New Smart Card for hassle-free ticket booking of NMMT buses

According to a senior official, NMMT is the first public transport service provider in the country to have ‘Open Loop New Smart Card’ facility. “The card will give freedom to passengers as they can use it for transport as well as shopping,” said the official. He added that it works like an ATM card which can be swiped to make payment.

“This is a prepaid card and can be used for all kinds of an online transactions from booking a ticket in the bus to multiplexes,” said the official, adding that it is valid across the country.

At present, the card can only be used in air-conditioned buses of NMMT and later it can be used in other buses. “We have started it on an experimental basis and depending upon its use, its horizon will be increased,” said the official.

On the security front, the NMMT official claimed that there is a complete guarantee for the money. “After each transaction, the registered user will be alerted through SMS,” said the official.