Navi Mumbai: NMMC sets up a library for patients at Vashi COVID-19 care centre

In order to instill positive energy among COVID patients, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up a library at the COVID Care centre at the Vashi Exhibition Centre in association with the Let’s Read Foundation. There is an excellent collection of Marathi, Hindi and English books available for patients.
The 'Library at the Covid Center' is believed to be the first innovative initiative to empower the COVID patients at the Covid Center.
Jointly set up by NMMC and Let's Read Foundation, a unique project called 'Library in Covid Center' was inspected by the civic chief Abhijeet Bangar.
COVID patients have a lot of time at the COVID care centre while getting treatment away from home. It is possible that they lose morale by thinking more about the disease as they are alone away from their families. In that case, if he is provided with books on various topics of information and entertainment, he can move away from those thoughts to some extent and live in the world of books. This can create positive thoughts in his mind and increase his hope. With this in mind, a very different form of the initiative has been implemented at the NMMC’s CIDCO Exhibition Coveid Center with the concept of 'Let's Read Foundation', a broad-based readership movement.
“An excellent collection of books in Marathi, Hindi and English languages has been made available and a lot of effort has been put into the selection of books. There are light and interesting books as well as inspiring characters, books giving positive thoughts and books of various authors and well-known authors,” said Bangar. While interacting with the patients there, it was found that some of the patients had brought books with them to read from home. COVID patients appreciated the initiative.
