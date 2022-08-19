Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 99 new cases of Covid on August 18

Representative | Photo: PTI

A total of 99 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 18. At present, the number of active cases stands at 500.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. After a pause, for the second time, the city saw more than 50 cases on August 18. The city saw 99 new cases of Covid on Thursday.

At present, 354 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC. On August 18, a total of 109 patients got discharged.

On August 18, the civic body conducted 2382 RT PCR tests and 2859 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,72,528 RT PCR and 22,99,479 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.