Navi Mumbai: NMMC school students to get books from June 10

Representative Image | File

Students studying in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) school will get their books on the first day of the school. According to the Education department of NMMC, they will start distributing books from June 10.

“The books will be given to all primary and middle school section students from standard 1 to standard 8 studying in civic schools,” said a senior official from NMMC’s Education Department.

More than 36,000 students study in around 64 civic schools including State Board and CBSE Board schools under NMMC. “A total of about 36,000 students in these schools will get the books at the beginning of the academic session,” said the official.

“Uniforms will be given to the students under our DBTB (Direct Benefit To Beneficiary) scheme where the students can purchase the uniforms and send the receipt to us following which the NMMC will credit the purchase amount in their bank accounts,” added the official.