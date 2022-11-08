Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives one complaint on Lokshahi day, next meeting to be held on December 5

File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) received one complaint for the monthly Lokshahi Din held on November 7, 2022. It was related to the encroachment and engineering department. Civic chief Rajesh Narvekar directed the department to take necessary action.

Now, the Lokshahi Day for December will be held on December 5 and all the applicants have to submit their applications in the prescribed format by November 18, 2022. However, the complaint should be of personal nature.

Only those applications will be placed for the Lokshahi day hearing which has been submitted two copies to the concerned ward office and the respective department.

In addition, during the Lokshahi Din, applications related to justices, revenue, appeals, services and establishment matters will not be accepted. Similarly, applications that are not in the prescribed format and which are not attached to the required documents will not be accepted.

Citizens are also advised to note that if the complaint is not of a personal nature and also in the case where the final answer has already been given or will be given, the application made again on the same subject will not be accepted. Citizens should note that a copy of the application form can be easily downloaded from the download icon at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's website www.nmmc.gov.in.