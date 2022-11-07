Navi Mumbai: Four more TPS of NAINA gets state nod, developers expect fast development of infrastructure | Photo: Representative Image

The state government has approved the Town Planning Scheme (TPS) numbers 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Navi Mumbai International Airport Influence Area (NAINA), paving way for the infrastructure development. So far, of the total 11 TPS, seven have been approved.

Prakash Baviskar, president of NAINA Builders Welfare Association (NBWA) and general secretary of Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Association (MBVA) welcomed the decision and termed it would expedite the execution of NAINA. “We expect that CIDCO will expedite the infrastructure development in NAINA, so that development that is stagnant for the last few years restarts,” said Mr Baviskar.

In May 2022, CIDCO had invited suggestions or objections from landowners for preparing the draft of the TPS numbers 4, 5, 6 and 7. Based on the objections and suggestions, the State Government has made the final decision.

Villages that will be part of these four schemes are Adai, Akurli, Nevali, Shilottar Raichur, Pali Devad, Bonshet, Moho, Bhokarpada (Chipale), Shivkar, Vichumbe, Vinighar, Chikhale, Pali Khurd, Usarli Khurd, and Kolkhe.

Despite approval from the State Government, a section of villagers is against NAINA. Vaman Shelke, a member of NAINA Prakalp-Badhit Shetkari Utkarsh Committee (NPSUC) said that they cannot carry out small construction work after NAINA. “We will be given notice if we carry out any construction work on our land. It seems that there is no option but to accept the NAINA scheme,” said Shelke.

Even a section of developers alleged that CIDCO is very slow in the development of NAINA. “The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is hardly five-year-old. But it is positive on the development and a large number of projects are being executed easily,” said a developer from Panvel, adding that the planning of NAINA should be given to PMC.

What is NAINA

NAINA is a participatory land pooling scheme where villagers will get 40% of the developed land of the total land they surrender to develop a city in the Raigad district. The city will consist small cities that will be hubs for agro-farming, education, trade, information technology, services, medical treatment, etc. At present, CIDCO, which is the planning authority for NAINA is executing a pilot project, consisting of 23 villages in the Raigad district. Under the pilot project, CIDCO has planned 11 town planning schemes (TPS). Each TPS consists of three to four villages.