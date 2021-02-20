Navi Mumbai: NMMC proposes 'Smart Parking Policy' to tide over parking woes

In order to solve the parking problems of the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration proposed to prepare ‘Smart Parking Policy’ for the city in the budget for the financial the year 2021-22. The civic chief stressed that if parking is solved at this stage, the situation of Navi Mumbai will be like any other cities, plagued with parking woes.

Despite Navi Mumbai is a planned city, due to the rise in population, parking issues are being reported from across the city. During office hours, motorists have to struggle to find a place for their vehicles.

"The development of the city should be citizen-centric not vehicle-centric. Keeping this in mind, a Smart Parking Policy’ will be prepared to meet the rising demand of parking", said Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner.

He added that many cities are plagued with unplanned parking. "If the parking issue is solved at this stage, the situation will not go out of hand like other cities," said Bangar.