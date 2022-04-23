Navi Mumbai: NMMC plans to set up separate laboratories in Vashi and Airoli hospitals

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is planning to set up separate laboratories in its Vashi and Airoli hospital to provide free of cost and economical medical facilities at civic-run hospitals in the city. The civic body had set up its own lab at Nerul hospital during Covid for RT PCR tests.

As there are no laboratories in civic hospitals, patients are forced to go to private laboratories. A laboratory where they are charged exorbitantly high.

Before Covid, the health infrastructure of NMMC was limited. Therefore, during COVID crisis health facilities were needed to be created. The setting up of a laboratory in Nerul hospital was one of them. The laboratory has been of great help during the Covid period as the civic body got reports in easily and timely to check the spread.

Now this laboratory will be used permanently for other chronic diseases in the future depending on the situation of the Covid.

Now, hospitals are getting a large number of outpatient and health facilities need to be expanded. In order to reduce pressure from Nerul's single laboratory, the civic body plans to create separate laboratories at Vashi and Airoli hospitals.

