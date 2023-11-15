Navi Mumbai: NMMC Makes Cleanliness Campaign A Success, Cleans Up Firecrackers Trash Overnight

The special cleanliness drive by NMMC, began at 1:00 am and concluded at 5:00 am, especially on the night of Lakshmi Puja | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set another example for being a clean city. All trash was cleaned soon after the celebration of Diwali. Around 374 cleaning staff made the campaign 'Swachh Diwali Shubh Diwali' successful.

The initiative embarked under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar, in alignment with the 'Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0' of the Central Government, demonstrates a proactive approach to maintaining the cleanliness and reputation of the city.

Over 375 staff were involved in the cleanliness drive

The special cleanliness drive began at 1:00 am and concluded at 5:00 am, especially on the night of Lakshmi Puja, reflecting a thoughtful consideration of the increased waste generated during the Diwali festivities, mainly due to firecrackers. The drive involves 375 cleaning staff, 10 refuse compactor vehicles, and 13 mini-tipper vehicles, showcasing the scale and commitment of the cleanup effort.

Fireworks trash is transported to waste management

It's commendable that the collected waste, including firecracker remnants and other materials, was promptly transported to the Solid Waste Management Project site at Turbhe for scientific processing. This approach contributes to environmental sustainability and ensures responsible waste management.

Residents express satisfaction

The hands-on involvement of Deputy Commissioner Dr Babasaheb Rajale, who oversaw the planning and execution of the cleaning campaign, demonstrates effective leadership and dedication to the cause. The fact that the citizens appreciated the midnight-to-dawn cleaning efforts and expressed satisfaction is a testament to the initiative's success.

Moreover, the seamless continuation of regular morning cleaning despite the special midnight campaign speaks to the well-organized planning and execution of the cleanup drive. This highlights the efficiency of the solid waste management department and reflects positively on the city's commitment to cleanliness.

Overall, such initiatives contribute significantly to creating a cleaner and healthier environment, and seeing the community's positive response to these efforts is encouraging. The commitment of the municipal authorities and the active participation of citizens are crucial in making such cleanliness campaigns successful.

