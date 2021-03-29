Navi Mumbai: NMMC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on Inorbit and Grand Central mall for violating COVID-19 norms

The management of Inorbit mall at Vashi and Grand Central mall at Seawoods fined Rs 50,000 each for not following the mandatory COVID negative report while admitting visitors inside the mall after civic chief Abhijit Bangar paid a surprise visit to both the malls. The civic administration warned that the malls would be closed if the violation is found more than twice.

While various measures are being taken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to curb the rising number of COVID 19 cases in the city, the Rapid Antigen test has been started from March 26 at 4 pm on Fridays and the whole day on Sundays and Sundays at the mall entrance to control the presence of a large number of citizens in the mall over the weekend.

Access to the mall is allowed only if the COVID test report is negative or if a negative COVID test report is received within the last 72 hours. In order to check whether the norms are being followed at the malls, the Municipal Commissioner Bangar paid a surprise visit the Grand Central Mall at Seawood Nerul and the Inorbit Mall at Vashi. However, he found that visitors were being allowed to enter the mall without an antigen test or asking for a COVID negative report.

After both the malls were found violating the norms the first time, the special vigilance teams took immediate action, and a fine of Rs 50,000 each has been recovered from the management of both Grand Central Mall and Inorbit Mall.