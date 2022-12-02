Navi Mumbai: NMMC identifies four measles-affected areas

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified four measles-affected areas in the city and the civic body will administer an additional dose of vaccinations between 6 months and 5 years of age. Juhu Gaon, CBD Belapur, Karave, Pawne have been declared as Measles affected areas and special attention is being paid there.

In Navi Mumbai, the number of measles cases seems limited due to continuous vaccination from the beginning. The impact of measles has been observed in 11 places in the municipal area and the impact has been controlled in 3 areas. Out of the remaining 8 areas, 4 areas in the civic Health Center namely Juhu Gaon, CBD Belapur, Karave, and Pawne have been declared as Measles affected.

“Vaccination is an effective measure for measles control and for that purpose, emphasis should be placed on vaccination in a more comprehensive manner and more focus should be given to measles-affected areas where measles patients are found,” said the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

A special meeting of the NMMC Routine Immunization Task Force was held in view of the increasing incidence of measles in various cities. In the meeting, Dr Arun Katkar, special coordinator of the World Health Organization, gave information about measles disease, measures to be taken through schools, a meeting of the central committee and recommendations to eliminate measles-rubella.

Medical officer Dr Ratnaprabha Chavan gave detailed information about the status and measures regarding measles-rubella disease in the NMMC area.

According to the order of the Principal Secretary, Health Department, Government of Maharashtra, if a new case of measles is found in that area, 1 additional dose of measles-rubella vaccine has been advised to be given to children aged 9 months to 5 years. 1 additional dose was determined.