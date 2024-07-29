Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Constructions Following Shahbaz Village Building Collapse | FPJ

In the aftermath of the building collapse in Shahbaz Village on Saturday, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished other illegally constructions done by the accused builder and the developer. Seven shops and various unauthorized modification done at the residence of the developer in the village was removed. Similar drives were conducted across the eight wards of Navi Mumbai.

NMMC informed that seven illegal shops as well as unauthorised extension done to the residence of the accused builder Mahesh Khumbar was removed by the Belapur ward office. Similarly, a total of eight illegal shops constructed by Ravindra waghmare, who is a relative of the second accused Sharad Waghmare- the plot owner- were also demolished on Sunday.

The demolition site | FPJ

According to the officers, they had issued notices to the respective owners informing about the illegality of the construction and asking them to remove the extensions immediately but as there was no compliance of the notice, the officers decided to take the action. The action was lead by Deputy municipal commissioner (Encroachment) Dr. Rahul Gethe.

NMMC officials further informed that the ward offices have served a total of 75 notices to people with illegal construction and extensions and more would be issued in the coming days. Similar demolition drive was undertaken in Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli as well as Airoli. “Ward wise survey has been undertaken to identify illegal constructions which were already served notices under MRTP Act and in coming days, more actions would be taken,” said the municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde.

On Saturday early morning a three storeyed building at Shabaaz village in CBD Belapur, collapsed killing three people and injuring two of them. Due to other alert residents of the building, 52 of them could vacate the building on time that saved their lives. The building- Indira Nivas- was just 13 years old and was illegally built on a gaothan plot. NMMC has registered a case against Waghmare and Kumbhar with NRI police and the police are on look out of both.