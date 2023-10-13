Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward

The Anti-Encroachment Department of NMMC demolished two illegal structures in the Turbhe ward on Thursday. The construction was carried out without any permission from the civic body.

Notices were sent to the illegal constructions

The illegal constructions were found at house number 119/2 in Pimpalpada, sector 5, Sanpada, where Vanita Ashok Patil was constructing a ground floor plus two floors structure without permission. Similarly, Vilas Bhoir, Dilip Bhoir, Manoj Bhoir, and Anil Bhoir were engaged in illegal construction at house no. 337, sector 05 in Sanpada, covering an area of approximately 10 m x 8.60 m on the ground floor.

They were issued notices under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966, and given 24 hours to remove the unauthorized structure. However, they continued with unauthorized construction at the site. Finally, the civic body evicted the place and demolished the structure in Turbhe ward.

Police & encroachment removal squad were deployed

The demolition drive was conducted under the guidance of DMC Encroachment Dr. Rahul Gethe and Assistant Commissioner of Turbhe Division, Bharat Dhande, with the assistance of officers and employees of Turbhe Division. Police officers and enforcers from the encroachment removal squad were also deployed for this campaign.

