 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward

They were issued notices under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966, and given 24 hours to remove the unauthorized structure. However, they continued with unauthorized construction at the site.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

The Anti-Encroachment Department of NMMC demolished two illegal structures in the Turbhe ward on Thursday. The construction was carried out without any permission from the civic body.

Notices were sent to the illegal constructions

The illegal constructions were found at house number 119/2 in Pimpalpada, sector 5, Sanpada, where Vanita Ashok Patil was constructing a ground floor plus two floors structure without permission. Similarly, Vilas Bhoir, Dilip Bhoir, Manoj Bhoir, and Anil Bhoir were engaged in illegal construction at house no. 337, sector 05 in Sanpada, covering an area of approximately 10 m x 8.60 m on the ground floor.

They were issued notices under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966, and given 24 hours to remove the unauthorized structure. However, they continued with unauthorized construction at the site. Finally, the civic body evicted the place and demolished the structure in Turbhe ward.

Police & encroachment removal squad were deployed

The demolition drive was conducted under the guidance of DMC Encroachment Dr. Rahul Gethe and Assistant Commissioner of Turbhe Division, Bharat Dhande, with the assistance of officers and employees of Turbhe Division. Police officers and enforcers from the encroachment removal squad were also deployed for this campaign.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 3 Storey Under-Construction Building In Ghansoli As Part Of...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: NCP Supremo Targets State Govt Over Security Of Women & Contractual Hiring

Mumbai News: NCP Supremo Targets State Govt Over Security Of Women & Contractual Hiring

Maharashtra: Toll-Tax Reforms To Roll Out Soon, PWD Minister Dada Bhuse Confirms In Joint Presser...

Maharashtra: Toll-Tax Reforms To Roll Out Soon, PWD Minister Dada Bhuse Confirms In Joint Presser...

Mira-Bhayandar: Daylight Shootout Bid At Bakery In Kashimira. Close Shave For Staffers As...

Mira-Bhayandar: Daylight Shootout Bid At Bakery In Kashimira. Close Shave For Staffers As...

Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68...

Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward