 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 3 Storey Under-Construction Building In Ghansoli As Part Of Anti-Encroachment Drive
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 3 Storey Under-Construction Building In Ghansoli As Part Of Anti-Encroachment Drive

They were issued a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 by the Civil Engineering Department. They were supposed to remove the unauthorized construction. But they continued this unauthorized construction.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
The Anti-Encroachment Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its drive against illegal structures. As part of it, on Thursday, the drive was conducted in the Ghansoli ward by the Deputy Commissioner of Encroachment Dr. Rahul Gethe.

In Ghansoli Division, a three-storey under-construction building was demolished. The building was being constructed in front of Maryai Heights building, in Gothivali of Ghansoli by a house owner and developer.

Prior notice had been issued

Officers and employees of the Ghansoli department, as well as 12 laborers, 3 breakers, 1 gas cutter and a police team from the encroachment department, were deployed for this raid.

