Stethoscope | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: For the past few days, across India and in the city, there has been an increase in the number of patients suffering from both Covid-19 and influenza (H3N2) infection, which are currently under control. However, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar directed the health department to be alert.

Read Also Maharashtra: Influenza grips state as cases double in 4 days