e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC celebrates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Navi Mumbai: NMMC celebrates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shriram Pawar and Anant Jadhav along with municipal officers and employees were present.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC celebrates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam | FPJ
Follow us on

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation observed the birth anniversary of former President Late A P J Abdul Kalam also known as a 'Missile Man'. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shriram Pawar and Anant Jadhav along with municipal officers and employees were present.

Inspirational books of APJ Abdul Kalam were displayed on the occasion of Vachan Prerna Day (Reading day). 

Read Also
A new gang in Mumbai: This all-women gang is using 'parda' to rob shops; watch CCTV footage here
article-image

Books of Dr. Abdul Kalam and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were arranged in an attractive way to greet the Reading Inspiration Day at the rich library of Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial in Airoli.

As part of Reading Day, images with slogans and messages highlighting the importance of reading were projected on the digital board of the headquarters and also on the digital board of Vishnudas Bhave theatre for the information of the citizens and the culture of reading was awakened by the Marathi Language Department of the Government of Maharashtra. 

Read Also
Mumbai: NMMC sees decline in Covid cases, active cases now at 240
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Mumbai: Two wanted for murder in Bihar held at Juhu

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

Domestic Violence Act cannot be misused to settle property disputes: Court

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

I am working on film trailer, Shinde will show full movie: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its sixth air-conditioned local train soon

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...

Mumbai: BMC invites tender to install dust mitigation and monitoring system at five locations across...