Navi Mumbai: NMMC celebrates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam | FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation observed the birth anniversary of former President Late A P J Abdul Kalam also known as a 'Missile Man'. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shriram Pawar and Anant Jadhav along with municipal officers and employees were present.

Inspirational books of APJ Abdul Kalam were displayed on the occasion of Vachan Prerna Day (Reading day).

Books of Dr. Abdul Kalam and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were arranged in an attractive way to greet the Reading Inspiration Day at the rich library of Babasaheb Ambedkar memorial in Airoli.

As part of Reading Day, images with slogans and messages highlighting the importance of reading were projected on the digital board of the headquarters and also on the digital board of Vishnudas Bhave theatre for the information of the citizens and the culture of reading was awakened by the Marathi Language Department of the Government of Maharashtra.