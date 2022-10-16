A new gang in Mumbai: This all-women gang is using 'parda' to rob shops; watch CCTV footage here

Al-Madina Store | Fpj

Six members of an all-women “parda” or “chaddar” gang broke into a dry-fruit and sweet store in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road and decamped with cash during the wee hours on Saturday.

The break-in was reported from Al-Madina Stores at around 4:30 am on Saturday. Four out of the six women sit outside the shop. A little later four of them spread a bed sheet or shawl-like cloth to use it as a “parda” (curtain) to cover up the two others.

While one woman lifts the shutter, the other one who is much slimmer crawls inside the shop with a torch in hand and decamps with the cash. Since they had spread the curtain, no one noticed what the women were up to. The entire sequence of the crime has been captured by closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in and outside the store which is located just a stone’s throw away from the local police station. This has raised a serious question mark on the efficiency of the law-enforcing agencies.

“The CCTV footage clearly shows that one woman entered the store while others had covered the shutter from outside. However, other valuables like mobile phone or laptops were left untouched; only cash amounting to around Rs. 30,000 is missing. The police station is just 100 meters away from our shop said.” said shop owner Mehmood Abdul Lakhaniya.

While there was occasional vehicular movement on the road at that time, nobody seems to have paid attention to the activities around the shop as all of them were women. An offence has been registered at the Naya Nagar Police station in Mira Road. Further investigations were underway.