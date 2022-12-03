Navi Mumbai: NMMC and CIDCO demolish illegal church in Seawoods days after BJP member raises objection

NMMC, CIDCO demolished the church which was illegally constructed in Sector 48 | Sourced photo

Two days after Chitra Wagh, the state president of Mahila Morcha of BJP met the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar regarding the illegal church in Seawoods, the anti-encroachment department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and CIDCO demolished the church on Friday.

The pastor of the church was already arrested by NRO Coastal police for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls given shelter in the church. Multiple cases were registered against the pastor who is currently in jail.

The demolition drive was conducted in the presence of civic and CIDCO officials along with heavy machinery including JCB.

The church which was illegally constructed at plot number 29 in sector 48 of the Seawoods area was demolished in the presence of heavy police security.

According to NMMC officials, since some inmates were yet to be rehabilitated, it led to delay in action. Early this week, the police department shifted the remaining two women and one man.

