Navi Mumbai: Chitra Wagh demands the demolition of illegal church in Seawoods

Picture for representation | File

Seawoods: Chitra Wagh, the state president of Mahila Morcha of BJP met the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and demanded to demolish the illegal church in Seawoods where minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by the pastor of the church. Multiple cases were registered against the pastor who is currently in jail.

During her meeting with the civic chief, Wagh alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Encroachment of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is supporting the unauthorized church and not following the orders to demolish the structure. She demanded an investigation by the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Despite the civic body issuing a notice, the anti-encroachment department is not taking action against the church. “Why has the municipal encroachment deputy commissioner not taken any action yet?", questioned Wagh.

After her meeting with the commissioner, she told the media the municipal Narvekar assured to look into the issue and if the concerned official is found not to have taken action deliberately then investigation and appropriate action will be taken. Wagh was in Navi Mumbai early this week to attend a party function in Vashi.