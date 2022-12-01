Navi Mumbai: Chitra Wagh demands the demolition of illegal church in Seawoods

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Chitra Wagh demands the demolition of illegal church in Seawoods

The Church Pastor was arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly molesting minor girls at a shelter home run by the church.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 01:36 PM IST
Picture for representation | File
Seawoods: Chitra Wagh, the state president of Mahila Morcha of BJP met the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and demanded to demolish the illegal church in Seawoods where minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by the pastor of the church. Multiple cases were registered against the pastor who is currently in jail.

During her meeting with the civic chief, Wagh alleged that the Deputy Commissioner of Encroachment of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is supporting the unauthorized church and not following the orders to demolish the structure. She demanded an investigation by the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

Despite the civic body issuing a notice, the anti-encroachment department is not taking action against the church. “Why has the municipal encroachment deputy commissioner not taken any action yet?", questioned Wagh.

