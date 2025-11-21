 Navi Mumbai News: Year-Long Traffic Diversions Announced For CIDCO’s Underground Tunnel Project
CIDCO has stated that the 1.763-km Kharghar–Turbhe link road project will significantly cut travel time between Kharghar, Belapur and Turbhe by nearly 30 minutes. Once completed, the link is expected to reduce the current 40-minute commute between Turbhe and Kharghar to just 10 minutes, easing pressure on the heavily congested Sion–Panvel Highway.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 02:17 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Owing to frequent public inconvenience expected during the launch of CIDCO’s underground tunnel project between Kharghar Gurudwara and Juinagar railway station, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has issued year-long traffic restrictions and diversions along key stretches of the Sion–Panvel Highway.

CIDCO has stated that the 1.763-km Kharghar–Turbhe link road project will significantly cut travel time between Kharghar, Belapur and Turbhe by nearly 30 minutes. Once completed, the link is expected to reduce the current 40-minute commute between Turbhe and Kharghar to just 10 minutes, easing pressure on the heavily congested Sion–Panvel Highway. The construction work on the underground tunnel project—estimated at around Rs 2,100 crore—began on Thursday.

The work zone is being set up in the middle of both the Mumbai and Pune-bound lanes, around 100 metres before the Shiravane bridge, prompting authorities to regulate traffic flow to avoid congestion and ensure safety. To prevent inconvenience to motorists during the construction period, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have enforced diversions from November 20 this year until November 16 next year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade has notified that the Pune-bound service road from Sawan Knowledge Park to Delta Stellar Company in Shiravane MIDC will now operate as a one-way route for all vehicles. Additionally, the underpass (tunnel) route from the Shiravane village entrance towards MIDC will remain completely closed for traffic during the project period.

According to the notification, vehicles from Uran Phata will be diverted through Punyagiri MIDC, while those coming from internal Nerul roads must use the Sion–Panvel Highway. Traffic from Shiravane village will be routed via Juinagar Railway Station service road or the LP Bridge service road, depending on the destination. Vehicles from Nerul and Shiravane may also use the Mumbai-bound lane of the highway as an alternative.

“These diversions are essential to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety during the construction period. We urge motorists to cooperate and use the designated alternative routes,” said DCP Traffic Tirupati Kakade.

Essential service vehicles—including police, fire brigade, ambulances and government vehicles—have been exempted from the restrictions.

The traffic notification will remain effective from 00:01 hrs on November 20, 2025 until midnight on November 16, 2026, covering the full duration of the CIDCO project.

