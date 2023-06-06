 Navi Mumbai News: St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli secures 100 % result in SSC; meet the toppers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli secures 100 % result in SSC; meet the toppers

Navi Mumbai News: St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli secures 100 % result in SSC; meet the toppers

Dhumal Rucha Gajanan has brought laurels to the school by her outstanding performance scoring 98%. She is the school topper.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli secures 100 % result in SSC; meet the toppers |

The St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli has secured 100 percent results in the SSC board examination. This year, a total of 531 students appeared for the examination and all students came out with flying colours.

Meet the school toppers

Dhumal Rucha Gajanan has brought laurels to the school by her outstanding performance scoring 98%. She is the school topper.

The second topper is Gharge Titiksha Mahavir with 95.20% and the third topper is Thorave Shravani Shivaji with 94.60%. A total of 295 students passed with distinction, 169 students with first class, 57 with second class.

The students were appreciated and motivated to aim for a higher and futuristic career. “The students’ efforts are highly appreciated. I wish a bright future prospectus to them” shared by Principal, Ranjana Chafale.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 5 injured in accident at newly inaugurated Wonders Park joyride
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli secures 100 % result in SSC;...

Navi Mumbai News: St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli secures 100 % result in SSC;...

Ghaziabad Online Gaming Conversion Case: 1 Arrested, Police Team On Lookout For Mumbra Man

Ghaziabad Online Gaming Conversion Case: 1 Arrested, Police Team On Lookout For Mumbra Man

Mumbai News: 2 Youths Killed On Nalanda Bridge of EEH, within 2 hours

Mumbai News: 2 Youths Killed On Nalanda Bridge of EEH, within 2 hours

Mumbai News: Former Corporator Ravi Raja Warns of Bihar-Like Bridge Cave In For GMLR

Mumbai News: Former Corporator Ravi Raja Warns of Bihar-Like Bridge Cave In For GMLR

Mumbai News: City Monsoon Likely Onset After June 15

Mumbai News: City Monsoon Likely Onset After June 15