Navi Mumbai News: St. Joseph's High School & Jr. College Kalamboli secures 100 % result in SSC; meet the toppers

The St. Joseph’s High School & Jr. College Kalamboli has secured 100 percent results in the SSC board examination. This year, a total of 531 students appeared for the examination and all students came out with flying colours.

Meet the school toppers

Dhumal Rucha Gajanan has brought laurels to the school by her outstanding performance scoring 98%. She is the school topper.

The second topper is Gharge Titiksha Mahavir with 95.20% and the third topper is Thorave Shravani Shivaji with 94.60%. A total of 295 students passed with distinction, 169 students with first class, 57 with second class.

The students were appreciated and motivated to aim for a higher and futuristic career. “The students’ efforts are highly appreciated. I wish a bright future prospectus to them” shared by Principal, Ranjana Chafale.

