Navi Mumbai News: PMC Issues Guidelines To Prevent Monsoon-Related Ailments

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

As the monsoon has officially arrived, there is a high risk of contamination of various infectious diseases. The commissioner of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), Ganesh Deshmukh, has appealed to citizens to be cautious. The Civic Health Department has already been spreading awareness through various media and taking necessary precautions.

Precautions to take

Dr Anand Gosavi, the head of PMC's Heath Department highlighted the potential waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid that can arise due to contaminated water during the monsoon. He advises citizens to boil drinking water and wash vegetables and fruits before consumption.

Proper waste disposal is crucial, and households should maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. Regular disinfection of water tanks and proper drainage systems to prevent stagnant water and mosquito breeding should be ensured.

To combat diarrhoea, using saline is recommended. In addition, any symptoms such as fever, cold, or cough should be reported to the nearest primary health centre. The guidelines also emphasize the importance of hand washing with soap before eating and after using the restroom.

Doctor's recommendations for preventing swine flu

Consuming fully cooked, fresh food and avoiding street food are strongly recommended. Dr Gosavi also shares precautionary measures for airborne diseases like swine flu.

Symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, vomiting, and difficulty in breathing should prompt individuals to seek medical attention at the nearest health centres. It is advised to avoid shaking hands and spitting in public, and a preventive vaccine for swine flu is available.

Leptospirosis, another viral disease, is transmitted through water contaminated by infected animals. Symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle pain, and swelling of the eyes, and severe cases can lead to kidney and liver dysfunction. To prevent infection, individuals are advised to use gum boots and gloves when walking through water and avoid contact with contaminated soil, water, and vegetables.

Civic dept asks citizens to contact PHCs

Officials stress that anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, dengue, encephalitis, chikungunya, or malaria should immediately contact the nearest primary health centre or hospital.

Furthermore, hospitals and laboratories are requested to report cases of epidemic diseases to the Municipal Corporation via the email address panvelmoh@gmail.com, on behalf of the Medical Health Department.