Mumbai News: Spike in Skin Diseases With Onset of Monsoon

Mumbai: Spike in Skin Diseases With Onset of Monsoon | representative pic

Mumbai: There has been a sudden rise in the number of people suffering from skin diseases, especially fungal infections, following the onset of the monsoon in the city. Doctors from civic- and state-run hospitals said they witnessed at least 15 to 20 patients reporting post-Covid fiery red rashes on the body for the past few weeks.

Read Also Mumbai: HC asks govt response PIL regarding widespread lumpy skin disease among cattle

High Covid antibodies show recent infection

“All patients give a preceding history of fever for a couple of days. Many would not have tested for Covid but an investigation shows high Covid antibodies signifying a recent infection,” said Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, general physician, JJ Hospital.

The infection starts with skin changes that worsen with itching and redness, etc. “People self-medicate and mostly use steroid-based creams. While they get temporary symptomatic relief, the fungi’s growth continues. By the time they reach us, the infection is extremely stubborn,” said a doctor from the skin department of JJ Hospital. Of the daily 350 OPD patients, nearly 80% are found with fungal infections, he said.

Doctors at the hospital said it was being observed that patients with fungal infection (initial stage of disease), instead of visiting a skin specialist, take medicines from chemists, who give them strong steroids, which treat the infection in the short term but worsen the disease in the long run.

Fungal infections, typically in the form of erythematous rashes, can be coin- or ring-shaped, occur in private areas, skin folds, groin, buttocks, underarms, etc. They occur more frequently in areas prone to sweating. Doctors have witnessed around 25-30 cases weekly and some of them are serious.

Erythema rash is a type of skin rash caused by injured or inflamed blood capillaries. It occurs in response to a drug, disease or infection. Rash severity ranges from mild to life threatening.