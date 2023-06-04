Leptospirosis strikes ahead of monsoon

Mumbai: The BMC's Public Health Department needs to brace itself for handling monsoon-related ailments as they have already started striking the city, while the rains are yet to begin. Last month, four cases of leptospirosis were recorded at the state and private-run hospitals. The patients had a history of walking in waterlogged areas, which led to high fever and body aches, said doctors.

Leptospirosis is more common in waterlogged areas

Speaking about the cases, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, Physician at the Sir JJ Hospital, said that they treated two patients, who were in their early 30s, for leptospirosis last week. “Both of them were labourers who had a history of working in sewage for cleaning them. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that is commonly transmitted through exposure to contaminated water.” Both had fever and body or muscle ache.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the infectious disease is caused by bacteria belonging to the genus Leptospira. The disease is detected in areas which have witnessed excessive rainfall or flooding. The virus can also affect animals, including pets, while human-to-human transmission occurs very rarely.

Two other cases of leptospirosis were reported at private hospitals. In the first case, a 60-year-old patient was admitted to the Bhatia Hospital, while a 28-year-old person was rushed to the Elizabeth Hospital two weeks ago.

Dr Samrat Shah, Consultant Internist at the Bhatia Hospital, said “Both of them had high fever with severe muscle pain. The patients consulted local doctors, but fever didn't come under control for three days. Upon admission, the patient's blood tests were conducted and their CPK (enzyme) levels were found to be high, platelet counts low and WBC was high. The patients were administered antibiotics for leptospirosis.”

Medication required in case you experience any of the symptoms

An infectious diseases expert said that the sudden change in temperature makes the body vulnerable to certain diseases. A constant oscillation between hot, humid and wet weather makes it conducive for microorganisms to reproduce and thrive. “People need to see a doctor immediately as the symptoms are quite similar to those of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis, gastroenteritis and chikungunya. They should take medication as prescribed by the doctor and not attempt any home remedies,” he added.

Pointers:

