Mumbai witnesses 1st death due to rain-related infection, leptospirosis claims life of 49-yr-old Santacruz resident

Mumbai : People walk with umbrellas at a water logged road following rains at Hindmata due to heavy rains. | PTI Photo (PTI6_24_2016_000261B)

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan city witnessed the first death due to a rain-related illness this monsoon as a 49-year-old Santacruz resident man succumbed to leptospirosis.

The BMC, said that its death review committee will ascertain the reason behind the man's death. According to Mid-Day, the deceased, Sunil Singh was admitted to civic-run VN Desai Hospital on July 18 for fever and a several other health complications.

He was taken to ICU ward after his health deteriorated and was put on a ventilator. However, he breathed his last on Tuesday. The officials have said that his kidneys and liver failed due to leptospirosis.

Mumbai has logged 65 leptospirosis cases in the month of July and half of which were reported in past one week. The casualty also comes amid the soaring cases of monsoon-related diseases, including swine flu, dengue, and lepto.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that spreads through the infected urine in animals such as rats, dogs, cats, and buffaloes. Humans can get the disease via direct contact with urine from infected animals or through water, soil or contaminated food with their urine. The bacteria can invade the body through open wounds along with the nose, mouth, or genitals.