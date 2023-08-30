 Navi Mumbai News: PMC Grapples With Suspected Dengue, Malaria Cases; Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Raises Concerns
During the monsoon, there is a trend of rising particular diseases like dengue and malaria.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: PMC Grapples With Suspected Dengue, Malaria Cases; Former MLA Pritam Mhatre Raises Concerns | representative pic/ Pexels

Navi Mumbai: Pritam Mhatre, the former leader of the opposition has raised the concern of rising suspect cases of dengue in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. He demanded extensive public awareness among citizens.

During the monsoon, there is a trend of rising particular diseases like dengue and malaria. The convergence of rainy weather and fluctuating climatic conditions, coupled with ongoing construction and developmental activities, is poised to amplify the incidence of dengue, malaria, and related ailments within the PMC jurisdiction.

Former MLA Demands Action On Mosquitoes Breeding Spots

Mhatre said that at present areas like Panvel, Kamothe, and Kalamboli are grappling with overflowing sewage water, which are breeding points of mosquitoes. Residents have voiced their concerns and demanded immediate action.

“It is imperative for PMC to take necessary precautions and effective measures to tackle this crisis," he said, adding, "As the term of the current set of corporators ended, administrative responsibility has transitioned to the municipal corporation. By proactively devising strategies to address imminent challenges, we can forestall a surge in dengue cases in Panvel. I have formally urged the Commissioner to take decisive actions in this regard and have committed to overseeing the follow-up process."

article-image
