Navi Mumbai: Four-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death Under Cement Bench In Kharghar Park

Representative image

Navi Mumbai: A 4-year-old girl was crushed to death under a cement bench in a park in Kharghar last week, a police official said. The child had gone to play in the park and when she sat on the cement bench, it collapsed and she came under the debris.

Accidental death case has been registered

According to Kharghar police, a case of sudden death was registered and an investigation started. On Saturday afternoon, the child Brija Vishwakarma had gone to the park with her father and after playing she was about to sit on a bench, she slipped and fell and the bench, which was broken, loose and in a rundown condition, toppled and crushed.

Her father took her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The park was constructed by City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and handed over to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) for maintenance. In the last year, CIDCO transferred a number of services to PMC.

An accidental death case has been registered and a probe into all angles, including negligence, is underway, said a police official from Kharghar police station. Meanwhile, local Congress leaders have demanded an enquiry on the maintenance of the park.