Navi Mumbai News: PMC appeals to visitors to not feed fish junk food at Wadale Lake

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has warned visitors at Wadale Lake to avoid feeding fish with junk foods. The civic administration has put up a notice board to discourage the trend. Recently, the civic body carried out beautification work.

The development of the lake attracted people and became a hangout place for locals. However, it has been observed that visitors started feeding the fish with various edible items they bring along.

A widespread problem at Wadale Lake

According to an official from the civic body, visitors have been feeding the fish with items such as pav, chapatis, biscuits, leftover birthday cake, pizza slices, and others. Despite efforts by security guards and concerned citizens to discourage this behaviour, the situation has persisted.

Now, the civic body has decided to increase the number of security guards and staff to patrol the area during peak hours. In addition, it has also put up boards asking visitors to not feed the fish.

Cleanliness campaigns organised for Wadale Lake

Previously, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched the Zero Waste campaign at Wadale Lake Ballaleshwar immersion ghat in Ward 18 in Panvel with the help of students, volunteers of the Indian Coastal Guard, municipal officials, employees and citizens.

The campaign was conducted as part of the Swachh Bharat and Majhi Vasundhara on December 30, 2022. Through this zero-waste campaign, the civic body conveyed the message of cleanliness. The program was conducted under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.