 Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media Posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media Posts

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media Posts

The Peace Committee meeting was held under the guidance of the Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City police station Vijay Kadbane. He appealed to all religions and all parties to maintain peace.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Peace Committee meeting in Panvel | Amit Srivastava

It has been noticed that offensive posts and statuses on social media are creating an atmosphere of tension across the state. Keeping in mind the possibility of repercussions of such an incident in Panvel City, the Panvel City police have taken precautionary measures by holding a peace committee meeting.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh : Man held for objectionable post on social media in Khargone
article-image

Precautions taken to preserve law and order

The Peace Committee meeting was held under the guidance of the Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City police station Vijay Kadbane. He appealed to all religions and all parties to maintain peace. The police have taken the precaution to ensure that law and order remain undisturbed and no untoward incident takes place.

On this occasion peace committee member and retired police officer Vinod Chavan, police friend Chandrasekhar Soman, Panvel Education Society president Iqbal Kazi, former corporator Ramesh Gudekar, Achyut Manore, former city president Saeed Mulla, Chittamail Jain of traders association, district president of Swabhimani Republican Party Mahesh Salunkhe, and other dignitaries were present.

Read Also
Thane: Man Arrested for Posting Offensive Content on Social Media Against Several Political Leaders
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media...

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media...

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Fed Up With Frequent Power Outages In Panvel

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Fed Up With Frequent Power Outages In Panvel

Mumbai News: Injured 3-Year-Old From Khar In Coma After Over 12-Hour Wait For Emergency Bed At KEM...

Mumbai News: Injured 3-Year-Old From Khar In Coma After Over 12-Hour Wait For Emergency Bed At KEM...

FPJ Exclusive: CR Tracks Changing Commuting Patterns Post-Covid

FPJ Exclusive: CR Tracks Changing Commuting Patterns Post-Covid

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seeks ₹110 Cr Funds From MMRDA; To Resolve BSUP Housing Project

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Seeks ₹110 Cr Funds From MMRDA; To Resolve BSUP Housing Project