Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Holds Peace Committee Meeting Amid Rising Tension On Social Media Posts

Peace Committee meeting in Panvel | Amit Srivastava

It has been noticed that offensive posts and statuses on social media are creating an atmosphere of tension across the state. Keeping in mind the possibility of repercussions of such an incident in Panvel City, the Panvel City police have taken precautionary measures by holding a peace committee meeting.

Precautions taken to preserve law and order

The Peace Committee meeting was held under the guidance of the Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City police station Vijay Kadbane. He appealed to all religions and all parties to maintain peace. The police have taken the precaution to ensure that law and order remain undisturbed and no untoward incident takes place.

On this occasion peace committee member and retired police officer Vinod Chavan, police friend Chandrasekhar Soman, Panvel Education Society president Iqbal Kazi, former corporator Ramesh Gudekar, Achyut Manore, former city president Saeed Mulla, Chittamail Jain of traders association, district president of Swabhimani Republican Party Mahesh Salunkhe, and other dignitaries were present.

