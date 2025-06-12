 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School Under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan
As part of the Free Textbook Scheme under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will provide free textbooks to all students from classes 1 to 8 on the very first day of the academic year starting June 16. The initiative aims to ensure that no student is deprived of textbooks or faces obstacles in learning due to the lack of study materials.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
article-image
NMMC to Distribute Free Textbooks to Students on June 16 as New Academic Year Begins | File Photo

The education Department is informed to have completed all necessary preparations to benefit a total of 61,879 students across 152 schools, including NMMC-run and private aided institutions.

"The objective of this scheme is to promote 100% student attendance, prevent dropouts, and ensure uninterrupted education for every child," said an official.

To support this, the transportation of textbooks from the Divisional Book Depot to the municipal level was managed by an agency appointed by the Maharashtra Primary Education Council, Mumbai.

Further distribution from the municipal level to schools was carried out by NMMC between June 4 and June 10, 2025, ensuring that all schools received their required stock in advance.

On the opening day of school, June 16, 2025, the textbooks will be formally distributed to the students by the respective school principals in the presence of officials, staff members, and parents.

Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department,. Sanghratna Khillare, confirmed that this timely distribution will enable every child to begin the academic year without any learning disruption.

