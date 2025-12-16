Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches 48-Hour Drive To Remove Unauthorised Political Hoardings After Model Code Comes Into Force

NMMC Launches 48-Hour Drive To Remove Unauthorised Political Hoardings After Model Code Comes Into Force | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Dec 16: With the Model Code of Conduct coming into force for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections 2025–26, the civic administration has launched an intensive drive to remove unauthorised political hoardings, banners and signboards across the city, with Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde directing that the exercise be completed within 48 hours.

Civic Teams Begin Citywide Removal Drive

Following the enforcement of the code from the evening of December 15, civic teams have begun covering and removing inauguration plaques, foundation stones and boards displaying the names of political leaders on municipal properties. Dr Shinde has instructed all departments to submit compliance reports once the action is completed.

Election Preparedness Reviewed By Commissioner

Addressing a review meeting on election preparedness, the commissioner stressed that election-related work must be treated as top priority over the next 30 days. He also directed officials to re-examine polling station locations and ensure all necessary facilities at polling booths.

Polling Stations To Be Geo-Tagged

The commissioner further instructed that all polling centres be geo-tagged to facilitate easier access to information for voters and authorities. He also suggested preparing ward-level election plans on the lines of the District Election Plan for systematic monitoring of election duties.

Voter List Verification And Police Coordination

Dr Shinde asked officials to expedite the verification of duplicate entries in the voter lists and maintain close coordination with local police to ensure smooth implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Senior Officials Attend Review Meeting

Additional commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr Rahul Gethe, city engineer Shirish Aradwad, deputy commissioner (elections) Bhagwat Doiphode and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

