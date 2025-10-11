Navi Mumbai News: NatConnect Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Issue GR Declaring Nerul’s DPS Flamingo Lake A Conservation Reserve

Flamingos spotted at DPS Lake in Nerul | File Photo

Environmental foundation NatConnect has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging immediate issuance of a Government Resolution (GR) to formally declare DPS Flamingo Lake in Nerul as a Conservation Reserve. The foundation cautioned that any move to “de-reserve” the lake would endanger the region’s ecological balance and undermine Navi Mumbai’s identity as the Flamingo City.

“This is not just about one lake,” said NatConnect Director B. N. Kumar. “It’s about protecting the natural character of Navi Mumbai and honouring India’s commitment to migratory bird conservation.”

CIDCO’s proposal to de-reserve raises environmental alarm

In its letter, NatConnect highlighted that the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), during its Board of Directors meeting on April 30, 2025, passed a resolution authorising its Managing Director to pursue the issue of de-reserving the lake with the state government.

This move comes despite the fact that under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the State Wildlife Board had already accorded Conservation Reserve status to DPS Flamingo Lake on April 17, 2025, following sustained advocacy by environmentalists and support from State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik.

Bird strike concerns called ‘misleading’ by experts

Environmentalists expressed shock that CIDCO has “once again raised the bogey” of bird strike threats to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) due to nearby wetlands.

NatConnect pointed out that CIDCO itself is the project proponent of NMIA and had earlier assured the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) that surrounding biodiversity would be protected as per recommendations from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

The BNHS, mandated by CIDCO to study bird flight patterns, found that migratory birds fly much lower than aircraft, a finding submitted to both the Central government and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Moreover, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had already issued the final aerodrome licence for NMIA, after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport.

Wetlands vital for flood prevention and climate resilience

“CIDCO has again proved its anti-environment stance,” the NatConnect letter stated, urging the state government to acknowledge the disastrous consequences of disturbing wetlands that act as natural flood buffers, water purifiers, and carbon sinks.

Expressing deep concern, Rekha Sankhala, convenor of the Save Flamingos and Mangroves Forum, said:

“This wetland is not just a local biodiversity hotspot it is a critical stopover for countless migratory birds who depend on it for survival. To undermine its protection is to disregard both ecological responsibility and international conservation commitments.”

Activists call for urgent government action

Environmental activist Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society added:

“The DPS Lake has been conserved with the purpose of preserving the environment of ‘The Flamingo City’. Any decision contrary to this purpose will jeopardise the lives of future generations.”

Read Also Mumbai News: Tata Memorial Hospital Hosts 23rd Annual Conference On Breast Cancer Management

NatConnect emphasised that the DPS Flamingo Lake received its Conservation Reserve recommendation after rigorous studies conducted by the State Forest Department, the Wildlife Institute of India (under MoEFCC), and the BNHS.

Call to expedite Government Resolution

The organisation reiterated its appeal to the Maharashtra government to expedite the issuance of the GR without further delay, ensuring permanent protection for this ecologically significant wetland.

Meanwhile, CIDCO officials were unavailable for comment on the issue.