 Navi Mumbai News: MSC Bank Launches India’s First Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha' For Co-operative Banks In Vashi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MSC Bank Launches India’s First Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha' For Co-operative Banks In Vashi

Navi Mumbai News: MSC Bank Launches India’s First Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha' For Co-operative Banks In Vashi

The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSC Bank) has launched a state-of-the-art Cyber Security Operation Center (C-SOC) at its administrative headquarters in Vashi, becoming the first co-operative bank in the country to take such an initiative.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
MSC Bank’s new AI-driven Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha’ launched in Vashi | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSC Bank) has launched a state-of-the-art Cyber Security Operation Center (C-SOC) at its administrative headquarters in Vashi, becoming the first co-operative bank in the country to take such an initiative. The center aims to monitor cyber threats targeting co-operative banks affiliated with MSC Bank and issue timely alerts, all free of cost.

The Rs 50 crore facility, named Sahakar Suraksha, is designed to strengthen the cyber security framework of the co-operative banking ecosystem in India. The center will be inaugurated on Friday at 10:30 AM by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the presence of Co-operation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Minister of State for Co-operation Pankaj Bhoyar, and other dignitaries, said MSC Bank Chairman Vidhyadhar Anaskar.

MSC Bank’s new AI-driven Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha’ launched in Vashi

MSC Bank’s new AI-driven Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha’ launched in Vashi | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

Highlighting the urgency behind this move, Anaskar noted that increasing cyberattacks and a recent Supreme Court ruling on the safety of customers’ funds have underscored the need for proactive digital security measures in the banking sector.

"We recently alertes a cooperative bank in Sindhudurg about a cyber attack they were facing and money in the bank was secured at the right time," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points

The C-SOC will provide continuous 24x7 monitoring of the IT systems of participating co-operative banks. It will detect both known and emerging cyber threats through an Artificial Intelligence-based platform and issue real-time alerts to prevent damage. In addition to surveillance, the center will also evaluate each bank’s cyber security posture and offer strategic guidance.

MSC Bank’s new AI-driven Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha’ launched in Vashi

MSC Bank’s new AI-driven Cyber Security Operations Center ‘Sahakar Suraksha’ launched in Vashi | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

At present, the center is staffed with 35 technical experts from MSC Bank, working in shifts to ensure uninterrupted operation. The bank plans to expand capacity based on the future needs of the co-operative sector. It also intends to run cyber security training programs for member banks to raise awareness and preparedness.

Read Also
MSC Bank scam case: ED seeks to identify end recipients of proceeds of crime
article-image

Significantly, MSC Bank has chosen to offer the center’s services at no cost, reaffirming its commitment to the co-operative principle of mutual support. Anaskar added that this initiative is a forward-looking step in the digital and AI-driven era and is expected to serve as a model for other institutions in the sector.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24