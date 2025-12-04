 Navi Mumbai News: Coastal Communities Warn Of Indefinite Agitation If NMIA Not Named After D B Patil Before Dec 25 Launch
Navi Mumbai News: Coastal Communities Warn Of Indefinite Agitation If NMIA Not Named After D B Patil Before Dec 25 Launch

With the deadline for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ assurance expiring on December 3, 2025, and the airport’s inaugural flight nearing, community leaders say they have reached a decisive moment.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:09 AM IST
Navi Mumbai News: Coastal Communities Warn Of Indefinite Agitation If NMIA Not Named After D B Patil Before Dec 25 Launch

Navi Mumbai: A coalition of sons-of-the-soil organisations from five coastal districts has warned of a massive, indefinite agitation if the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is not officially named after social activist D. B. Patil before flight operations begin on December 25, 2025.

With the deadline for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ assurance expiring on December 3, 2025, and the airport’s inaugural flight nearing, community leaders say they have reached a decisive moment.

Bhiwandi MP Convenes Crucial Meeting

To decide the next phase of their agitation, Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre convened a meeting of coastal community leaders at Mankoli, Bhiwandi. Representatives from Thane, Bhiwandi, Vasai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Uran, Panvel and Pen attended the discussion.

Massive Foot March Planned From December 22

MP Mhatre announced a large-scale mobilisation beginning December 22, with a foot march of 15,000–20,000 protestors from Bhiwandi alone.

Leaders expect at least one lakh participants from all five districts to join the march, which will reach the Navi Mumbai International Airport on December 24.

If the renaming is not confirmed by then, organisers declared they would pursue an indefinite airport shutdown agitation.

Community Says Sentiments Being Ignored

Participants said that if the government continues to “ignore the sentiments of the sons of the soil,” they would have no option but to launch an aggressive campaign.

The demand, active for over a decade, gained strong momentum in the last four years. In June 2021, lakhs from coastal communities held large-scale protests across five districts during the pandemic, compelling the then government to respond.

Both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Thackeray) government and the subsequent Mahayuti government passed resolutions in the Cabinet, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, forwarding the D. B. Patil naming proposal to the Centre. The process has stalled since the Union Cabinet has not given approval.

Earlier Protests Highlight Long-Standing Demand

Two major agitations had already been held this year:

A 4,000-vehicle rally led by MP Mhatre on September 14, 2025.

A proposed Jan Aakrosh Morcha on October 6, which was temporarily suspended after Deputy CM Fadnavis assured that all formalities for the renaming would be completed within 2–2.5 months.

