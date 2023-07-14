Navi Mumbai News: 28-Year-Old Gets New Life After Doctors Treat Rare Case Of Myasthenia Gravis |

On June 24, 2023, Akash Ingale was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Vashi, after being diagnosed with a rare case of Myasthenia Gravis with Thymoma. This chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease, typically found in older individuals, causes muscle weakness. Only 10-12% of Myasthenia Gravis patients suffer from Thymoma. Dr Prriya Eshpuniyani and her team at Fortis Hospital conducted a successful Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery (VATS) thymectomy to remove the thymus gland and tumor, significantly improving Akash's condition.

Successful VATS Thymectomy at Fortis Hospital

Dr Prriya Eshpuniyani, leading the team at Fortis Hospital, opted for VATS as the preferred treatment for Akash's challenging case. With extensive experience in such surgeries, the team performed a small incision on the left side of Akash's chest, removing the thymus gland, thymoma, and surrounding fat. Akash was successfully taken off the ventilator during the surgery and received non-invasive ventilation throughout the night, minimizing respiratory challenges.

Myasthenia Crisis and Quick Intervention

One day after the surgery, Akash experienced a Myasthenia crisis, characterized by sudden shortness of breath and low oxygen levels in the blood. The medical team had prepared for this scenario and promptly provided the necessary intervention, stabilizing Akash quickly. This preparedness contributed to his speedy recovery, aided by the minimal respiratory issues associated with the VATS procedure.

Supportive Role of Patient's Wife and Family

Akash's wife, Netra, played a vital role in his recovery, assisting with exercises and providing emotional support. The patient's parents and family also played a significant part in encouraging and supporting him throughout the treatment process.

Akash's condition has improved dramatically following the surgery, and he is currently undergoing post-operative care at Fortis Hospital, Vashi. Over the next year, it is anticipated that his reliance on Myasthenia medications will significantly decrease. With the complete removal of the Thymoma, the chances of its recurrence are minimal, allowing Akash to return to his previous lifestyle with minimal complications.

