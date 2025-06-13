 Navi Mumbai News: 26 Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes from Generator At Turbhe Fruit Unit (Video)
Navi Mumbai News: 26 Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes from Generator At Turbhe Fruit Unit (Video)

The incident occurred at gala where fresh fruits are cut and packaged for distribution. According to preliminary reports, the unit’s air-conditioning system failed due to a power outage, prompting staff to switch on a generator placed inside the enclosed workspace.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
Around 26 workers at a fruit-cutting unit in Turbhe were rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling sick due to inhalation of toxic fumes inside the premises. The incident occurred at Swasthya Arogya Enterprises, a cold storage facility where fruits are packed. Of the 26 admitted, 17 were female and nine were male.

“The generator was operated within the closed unit, which led to the buildup of harmful fumes,” said Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil from Turbhe MIDC police station said. “Soon after, the workers began experiencing uneasiness, complained of breathlessness, and gradually lost consciousness.”

The unconscious workers were immediately shifted to MGM Hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable, but they continue to be under observation.

Police officials are currently investigating the incident, including whether the unit violated industrial safety norms and protocols by running a generator indoors without proper ventilation. Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.

