Navi Mumbai News: 26 Workers Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes from Generator At Turbhe Fruit Unit (Video)

Around 26 workers at a fruit-cutting unit in Turbhe were rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling sick due to inhalation of toxic fumes inside the premises. The incident occurred at Swasthya Arogya Enterprises, a cold storage facility where fruits are packed. Of the 26 admitted, 17 were female and nine were male.

The incident occurred at gala where fresh fruits are cut and packaged for distribution. According to preliminary reports, the unit’s air-conditioning system failed due to a power outage, prompting staff to switch on a generator placed inside the enclosed workspace.

#WATCH | Around 20 odd workers in a gala in Turbhe, wherein fruits were cut and packaged, inhaled carbon monoxide released from a generator. The unit had no electricity, therefore a generator was being used. The workers have been admitted to MGM for treatment. No casualties… pic.twitter.com/6FFeX6vtgr — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 13, 2025

“The generator was operated within the closed unit, which led to the buildup of harmful fumes,” said Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil from Turbhe MIDC police station said. “Soon after, the workers began experiencing uneasiness, complained of breathlessness, and gradually lost consciousness.”

The unconscious workers were immediately shifted to MGM Hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable, but they continue to be under observation.

Police officials are currently investigating the incident, including whether the unit violated industrial safety norms and protocols by running a generator indoors without proper ventilation. Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.