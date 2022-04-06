Navi Mumbai: NCP’s Kharghar unit demands odd and even parking

In order to solve the traffic congestion in a few sectors in Kharghar, the local unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has written to CIDCO and the traffic department to introduce odd and even parking. The outfit also suggested curbing double parking across the node.

Baliram Netke, President, NCP Kharghar City, said that he had first written to the traffic department regarding the double parking issue in Swarnaganga in Sector 15 to Balaji Suite, Shilpa Chowk to Sector 12 Petrol Pump.

Netke added the problem is not limited to one area. “This traffic congestion and the double-parking problem is also prevalent on the roads from Navrang Chowk Sector 12 to Daily Bazar Chowk Sector 13,” he said.

Over the period, the population has grown manifold and thus the number of vehicles also increased in Kharghar. This has led to parking issues in different sectors of Kharghar. However, the odd and even parking can solve the problem to some extent.

“The traffic officials have accepted the issue and have sent a letter to CIDCO to put up hoarding of days in which the parking can be done,” said Nekte.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:34 AM IST